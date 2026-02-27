Over 50 JNUSU protesters detained, several hurt during police action at march

Fresh tensions flared on Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru University after police stopped a student-led march to the Ministry of Education, leaving several students injured and more than 50 protesters detained, even as officers reported injuries on their side.

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a “Long March” from the campus to the ministry’s offices as part of ongoing protests over remarks made by vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on a podcast, the implementation of University Grants Commission regulations, the rustication of certain union office-bearers and the demand for a proposed Rohith Act.

According to students, the march was intended as a peaceful demonstration. However, police said the university administration had made it clear that no permission had been granted for a protest outside campus premises and had advised students to restrict their demonstration within the university.

Despite this, an estimated 400 to 500 students assembled on campus and began marching at around 3.20pm, attempting to move past barricades outside the main gate. Police said barricades were damaged as the situation escalated and that protesters threw sticks, banners and shoes, and physically assaulted officers. Some personnel were allegedly bitten during the scuffle.

Delhi Police stated that around 25 officers were injured, including senior officials such as ACP Ved Prakash and ACP Sanghamitra, as well as station house officers Atul Tyagi and Ajai Yadav. An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to obstructing and assaulting public servants, voluntarily causing hurt to deter officials from duty, and common intention.

Students and faculty members, however, alleged that the police response was excessive. Several protesters claimed they were manhandled as officers pushed the crowd back towards the north gate and into the campus. More than 50 students, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, were detained.