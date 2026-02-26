Police stop JNUSU protest rally, several student leaders detained

Several members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), including president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, were detained on Thursday after attempting to march towards the ministry of education, as protests against vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s remarks on caste and “victimhood” continued to escalate.

Students had assembled at Sabarmati T Point and began moving towards the university gates carrying placards and banners before being stopped by heavy security deployment at the barricaded exits. While sources confirmed the detentions, there was no immediate official confirmation from the Delhi Police.

The latest mobilisation is rooted in a deepening campus confrontation triggered by Pandit’s recent podcast remarks in which she drew a comparison between Dalits and Black communities while criticising what she described as a politics of victimhood.

In the interview, Pandit said: “There’s a permanent victimhood… you cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card. This was done for Blacks, the same thing was brought for Dalits here.”

She further described such narratives as a “temporary type of drug” that manufactures an enemy rather than enabling real progress.