India withdraws high commissioner, other officials from Canada

"It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," it said.

Wheeler told reporters after he was summoned by the MEA, “The Government of Canada has done what India has long been asking for. Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now, it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into those allegations. It is in the interest of both our countries.”

Relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

Earlier in the day, the MEA said India reserves the right to take further steps in response to these "latest efforts of the Canadian government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats."

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," it said.

In its statement, the MEA also made a mention of what it called PM Trudeau's "naked interference" in Indian internal politics in December 2020, apparently recalling the Canadian leader's comments during the farmers' agitation.