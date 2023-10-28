India yet to officially get copy of verdict by Qatari court against 8 Indians

India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.



"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.



The MEA said it will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance to the Indians.



"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," it said in a statement.