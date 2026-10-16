Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until 20 October amid security concerns

The carrier added that passengers affected by the cancellations would be eligible for a full refund. It reiterated that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Air India Express also confirmed that it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until 20 October.

The airline said it was continuing to monitor the situation and would adjust its operations as required. It added that its teams were providing assistance to affected passengers, who could opt for complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation.

The latest announcements follow similar decisions by other Indian carriers amid regional security concerns.

On Thursday, IndiGo announced that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain cancelled until 24 October, following what it described as a careful assessment of the situation.

Akasa Air also extended the suspension of its services to Saudi Arabia, cancelling flights to and from Riyadh until 24 October and Jeddah until 21 October.

The airline said affected passengers could choose between a full refund and complimentary rescheduling.

The varying suspension dates reflect the operational decisions announced by individual carriers as they assess the evolving security environment.

The airlines have reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains their foremost priority and said they would continue monitoring developments before deciding when to resume services.

Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia have been advised to check the latest flight status updates before leaving for the airport. Travellers are also encouraged to ensure that their contact details are up to date with their respective airlines so they can receive timely notifications about cancellations, rescheduling and other operational changes.

Passengers whose journeys have been affected should contact their airline directly to confirm the refund or rescheduling options available under the applicable travel advisory.

With several carriers extending their suspensions through different dates, travellers are advised to verify their bookings before making further travel arrangements.

With IANS inputs