Indian airlines receive 10 bomb threats in 48 hours, all hoaxes

In the past 48 hours, 10 flights, including an Air India aircraft carrying 211 passengers from Delhi to Chicago, received bomb threats via social media, resulting in security agencies conducting specific counter-terrorism drills at various airports.

On Monday, 14 October, three bomb threats were reported for international flights departing from Mumbai. Followed by seven bomb threats received through social media platform X on Tuesday.

An Air India Express flight from Ayodhya to Bengaluru was delayed by almost three hours on Tuesday following a hoax bomb threat, officials said. The plane arrived in Ayodhya from Jaipur, Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport director Vinod Kumar said, confirming the emergency situation at the airport.

The situation arose following a threat from an unverified social media account, according to Air India Express officials. The Boeing 737-Max 8 aircraft, with tail sign VT-BWF, had 132 passengers on board. The aircraft arrived from Jaipur and was scheduled to go to Bengaluru after a brief halt in Ayodhya, according to an airline official.

A statement elaborated that "bomb threat call was received by the Station Manager, Air India Express, Ayodhya via social media X handle (@SCHIZOBOMBER777) at 1:41 pm for the flight".