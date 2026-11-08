Indian Americans voted against Republicans over domestic policies, not India ties: Researcher
Political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan says diaspora voters were driven by domestic concerns, including immigration
Indian Americans opposed Republicans mainly over Trump administration policies, a survey researcher says.
Immigration, H-1B visas, tariffs and the cost of living influenced voters.
Despite discrimination concerns, Indian Americans continue to view the US as a destination for work and study.
Political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan says diaspora voters were driven by domestic concerns, including immigration, discrimination and the economy, rather than Washington’s approach towards New Delhi.
Indian Americans voted against Republicans largely because of their opposition to policies pursued by the Donald Trump administration, rather than concerns over US foreign policy or its approach towards India, political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan has said.
Speaking to PTI, Badrinathan, an assistant professor of political science at American University who studies voting patterns among Indian Americans, said the community’s electoral priorities largely mirrored those of the wider US electorate.
“We've consistently asked Indian Americans whether they care about their politicians’ stance towards India, and the answer always seems to be a 'no',” she said.
Badrinathan, along with Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and other researchers, conducted the Indian American Attitudes Survey to examine the diaspora’s views on electoral politics in the US.
In the recently concluded midterm elections, six Indian-American candidates won seats in the US House of Representatives, while more than 30 secured positions in state legislatures and other public offices. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the closely contested Ohio gubernatorial race.
Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats, leaving Trump facing a Congress controlled by the opposition during the final two years of his presidency.
Trump acknowledged that public anger over inflation linked to the Iran war had affected his party’s electoral performance. However, Badrinathan said attributing the Republican losses solely to inflation and high oil prices would be an oversimplification.
“We found that the issues that motivate Indian Americans are actually the same issues that motivate general Americans. They talk about jobs, the economy, cost of living. It's possible that this time, H-1B, discrimination, and those sorts of issues played a slightly larger role,” she said.
Indian Americans held negative views of specific Trump administration policies on immigration, tariffs and H-1B visas, she added.
Anti-India sentiment also became an issue during the election campaign in Texas, which has the second-largest Indian-American population in the US. Remarks by Republican leader Bo French targeting students at the University of Texas triggered widespread outrage across party lines.
Badrinathan said it was difficult to establish whether French’s remarks alone influenced voting behaviour, as they came amid wider concerns over immigration policies, political rhetoric and economic pressures.
“So, yes, it probably played a part,” she said.
Badrinathan declined to speculate on the policies Democrats might pursue towards India after gaining control of the House and Senate. She said it remained unclear whether their majorities in Congress and state legislatures would translate into policy changes or lead to political gridlock.
She also pointed to changes within the Democratic Party, with established leaders seemingly making room for newcomers, including candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.
Despite concerns over immigration restrictions and discrimination, Indian Americans continue to view the US as a preferred destination for higher education and careers, Badrinathan said.
She noted that one in two respondents reported experiencing some form of discrimination, mostly on the basis of skin colour. However, she said there was no indication of a broader exodus from the US, with people continuing to pursue opportunities there.
“People are still encouraged to come to the US to both work and to study,” she said.