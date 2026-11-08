Indian Americans voted against Republicans over domestic policies, not India ties: Researcher

Indian Americans opposed Republicans mainly over Trump administration policies, a survey researcher says.

Immigration, H-1B visas, tariffs and the cost of living influenced voters.

Despite discrimination concerns, Indian Americans continue to view the US as a destination for work and study.

Political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan says diaspora voters were driven by domestic concerns, including immigration, discrimination and the economy, rather than Washington’s approach towards New Delhi.

Indian Americans voted against Republicans largely because of their opposition to policies pursued by the Donald Trump administration, rather than concerns over US foreign policy or its approach towards India, political scientist Sumitra Badrinathan has said.

Speaking to PTI, Badrinathan, an assistant professor of political science at American University who studies voting patterns among Indian Americans, said the community’s electoral priorities largely mirrored those of the wider US electorate.

“We've consistently asked Indian Americans whether they care about their politicians’ stance towards India, and the answer always seems to be a 'no',” she said.

Badrinathan, along with Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and other researchers, conducted the Indian American Attitudes Survey to examine the diaspora’s views on electoral politics in the US.

In the recently concluded midterm elections, six Indian-American candidates won seats in the US House of Representatives, while more than 30 secured positions in state legislatures and other public offices. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the closely contested Ohio gubernatorial race.

Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats, leaving Trump facing a Congress controlled by the opposition during the final two years of his presidency.

Trump acknowledged that public anger over inflation linked to the Iran war had affected his party’s electoral performance. However, Badrinathan said attributing the Republican losses solely to inflation and high oil prices would be an oversimplification.