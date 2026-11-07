Democrats put healthcare first as Trump veto threat looms over new Congress

Democrats plan early House votes on Medicaid funding and Affordable Care Act subsidies when the new Congress convenes on 3 January.

Proposals to halt the Iran war and reverse some Trump tariffs also feature in their opening agenda.

A possible presidential veto and Senate voting rules threaten progress, while progressives demand broader action against corporate power.

House Democratic leaders are preparing an opening legislative push centred on healthcare when the new Congress takes office on 3 January, seeking to turn their sweeping midterm gains into measures aimed at easing household costs.

Early votes are expected on proposals to strengthen Medicaid and restore enhanced tax subsidies that reduce premiums for millions of people enrolled in Affordable Care Act insurance plans.

Democrats also intend to advance legislation to stop the war with Iran and roll back some of President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

“We’re going to get out of the gate fast,” said Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader who is expected to become speaker.

With Democrats set to hold more than 250 seats in the 435-member chamber, securing House passage should be relatively straightforward. Turning those bills into law presents a greater challenge.

Most legislation faces a 60-vote threshold to overcome obstruction in the Senate, while Trump could veto measures that reach his desk. On election night, the president posted an image of a red hat bearing the word “VETO”.

The confrontation will test Democrats’ ability to deliver on promises to reduce living costs while governing alongside a Republican president.

Jeffries said five working groups were developing further proposals addressing expenses including housing, energy, groceries and caregiving.

California Representative Ted Lieu said artificial intelligence and data centres would also come under scrutiny through public hearings and legislation.

Lieu, who is helping prepare recommendations for Jeffries, criticised House Republicans’ approach to the industry and said Democrats would seek “reasonable guardrails”, including rules specifically addressing data centres.

Healthcare, however, is likely to dominate the opening battles.

Democrats want to reverse Medicaid changes projected to reduce spending on the programme by more than $900 billion over a decade. Those provisions helped finance Trump’s tax and spending legislation, signed into law in July 2025.