Indian Army rescues 46 stranded tourists in East Sikkim under ‘Op Himrahat’
Crisis unfolded on 22 February as heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures hit the mountainous region
In a swift and resolute response amid biting cold and treacherous terrain, the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Himrahat’ in the high-altitude reaches of East Sikkim, rescuing 46 stranded tourists after heavy snowfall brought movement to a standstill, officials said on Monday.
The crisis unfolded on 22 February, when sudden and intense snowfall, coupled with sub-zero temperatures, blanketed vulnerable stretches of the mountainous region. Tourist vehicles were left immobilised on icy roads, and civilians found themselves exposed to unforgiving weather conditions in one of the country’s most challenging terrains.
Reacting with urgency, Army troops stationed in the sector mobilised a coordinated relief and rescue effort. Battling freezing winds and snow-laden routes, soldiers reached the stranded tourists and safely evacuated them to the nearest Army camp. There, the evacuees were given immediate medical examinations and necessary care.
According to an official statement, the Army provided warm shelter, hot meals, heating arrangements and essential relief supplies to help counter the severe cold and altitude-related stress. Medical teams closely monitored the condition of each individual, confirming their stability before facilitating their onward journey once conditions permitted.
Beyond evacuating civilians, the army also played a crucial role in restoring order on snowbound roads. More than 150 tourist vehicles were guided to safer locations, with troops regulating traffic flow across hazardous stretches to prevent panic and further exposure to extreme weather.
Defence officials noted that the timely intervention not only ensured the safety of stranded travellers but also helped restore mobility in the region before the situation could deteriorate further. Despite operating in oxygen-thin air and freezing temperatures, army personnel maintained round-the-clock vigilance and operational readiness.
‘Operation Himrahat’ stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) in remote and disaster-prone regions. Once again, in the face of nature’s fury, the army reaffirmed its role as a dependable first responder — delivering relief, reassurance and rescue when it was needed most.
