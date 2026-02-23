Indian Army rescues 46 stranded tourists in East Sikkim under ‘Op Himrahat’

In a swift and resolute response amid biting cold and treacherous terrain, the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Himrahat’ in the high-altitude reaches of East Sikkim, rescuing 46 stranded tourists after heavy snowfall brought movement to a standstill, officials said on Monday.

The crisis unfolded on 22 February, when sudden and intense snowfall, coupled with sub-zero temperatures, blanketed vulnerable stretches of the mountainous region. Tourist vehicles were left immobilised on icy roads, and civilians found themselves exposed to unforgiving weather conditions in one of the country’s most challenging terrains.

Reacting with urgency, Army troops stationed in the sector mobilised a coordinated relief and rescue effort. Battling freezing winds and snow-laden routes, soldiers reached the stranded tourists and safely evacuated them to the nearest Army camp. There, the evacuees were given immediate medical examinations and necessary care.