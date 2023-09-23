Indian Army unit departs for Russia to take part in military drill

An Indian Army contingent consisting of 32 personnel from a Rajputana Rifles battalion has departed for Russia to participate in a counter terrorism field training exercise scheduled to be conducted from 25 to 30 September, the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday, 23 September.

The multinational joint military exercise being hosted by Russia is part of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus Expert Working Group on Counter Terrorism. Russia is a co-chair of the EWG along with Myanmar.

Since 2017, the meet is held annually to allow dialogue and cooperation among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Plus countries.