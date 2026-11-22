India and China have held a fresh round of high-level military talks along their disputed frontier in Arunachal Pradesh, seeking to prevent confrontations between troops on the ground and ease tensions ahead of the harsh winter months.

Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's III Corps, headquartered at Dimapur in Nagaland, led the Indian delegation during the talks with his Chinese counterpart and other military officers. An official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also present at the meeting.

The discussions focused on setting out clear engagement protocols between the two militaries, avoiding friction between patrol parties, keeping lines of communication open and preventing local confrontations from escalating into a larger military standoff.

The latest engagement comes amid continued tensions along parts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, where Indian and Chinese troops have been facing off at multiple locations.

Significant numbers of troops have been deployed by both sides in the region, while the mountainous terrain is expected to pose further operational challenges during the coming winter.

Second round of talks

The latest meeting follows the first Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector on September 6 and 7. The talks were held at the Wacha-Damai Border Personnel Meeting Points.

Wacha, in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo sector, is India's easternmost designated Border Personnel Meeting Point.

The September meeting took place against the backdrop of reports of heightened tensions in the Taksing area of Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.

The two countries have increasingly relied on military and diplomatic communication mechanisms to prevent localised confrontations from escalating, particularly in areas where their perceptions of the LAC differ.

The military formations operating in this strategically important eastern sector are part of the Indian Army's III Corps, headquartered at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland.

Face-offs reported at multiple locations

The latest military confrontations came to light after Shatrujeet Kapur, who retired as ITBP Director General, acknowledged on October 31 that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.