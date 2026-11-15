Arunachal: Caught between consent and diplomacy

Along the rushing green waters of the Siang river in the eastern Himalaya, a decades-long struggle between indigenous rights and State-led megastructure ambition seems to have reached a point of no return. The flashpoint of this crisis is the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) — a mega dam projected by the government of India as both strategic hydel power hub and downstream hydrologic buffer against upstream China’s infrastructure on the Yarlung Tsangpo.

Yet, on the ground across the Abor and Adi valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, the project is regarded more as an existential threat to ancestral homelands than as a national security asset. Leading the charge against it is indigenous rights activist ‘Abor Man’ Katon Mayong, whose recent public statements have drawn clear red lines and reignited local resistance.

Tensions gathered momentum following protest rallies, bandhs and high-profile demonstrations. On 31 October, protesters gheraoed Arunachal Bhawan in New Delhi to demand the immediate release of detained anti-dam activists, a complete rollback of security forces deployed across the Siang valley and a total halt to the survey work for pre-feasibility reports (PFR).

Following his detention and subsequent release, Mayong convened a press conference where he delivered a forceful message, rejecting the state government’s offer for further negotiations. “Discussion time is over,” Mayong declared, signalling the complete collapse of formal talks. “We have been shouting in the government’s ear for 47 years. From our grandfather’s generation to ours, we have been clear: there will be no Siang Dam. Either you have to exterminate the entire Adi community or it will not be built.”

Mayong’s stark ultimatum underscores deep-seated anxieties among the Adi community — a scheduled tribe whose cultural identity, indigenous governance structures and historical territory are tied to the mainstream Siang river. Mayong’s pushback against the SUMP mega dam weaves together local self-determination, indigenous rights, environmental advocacy and administrative critique.