Arunachal: Centre rushes RAF as protests over hydropower project spread

The Centre has deployed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF), comprising around 250 personnel, to Arunachal Pradesh following violence during protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, officials said.

The additional forces were ordered to be flown from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat in an Indian Air Force transport aircraft on Saturday, following unrest that broke out after a 12-hour shutdown opposing the proposed hydropower project. The personnel were expected to be deployed by Sunday, according to officials cited by PTI.

A mob allegedly set fire to an office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and a police station, and vandalised the residences of three political leaders, including the state BJP president, in East Siang district on Friday night, police officials said.

The violence followed a shutdown across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the shutdown remained largely peaceful, but violence erupted in Pasighat after it ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.

Several state police and central force personnel were injured during the unrest, officials said.