Arunachal: Centre rushes RAF as protests over hydropower project spread
Deployment follows arson and vandalism in Pasighat after a shutdown against proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
The Centre has deployed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF), comprising around 250 personnel, to Arunachal Pradesh following violence during protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, officials said.
The additional forces were ordered to be flown from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat in an Indian Air Force transport aircraft on Saturday, following unrest that broke out after a 12-hour shutdown opposing the proposed hydropower project. The personnel were expected to be deployed by Sunday, according to officials cited by PTI.
A mob allegedly set fire to an office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and a police station, and vandalised the residences of three political leaders, including the state BJP president, in East Siang district on Friday night, police officials said.
The violence followed a shutdown across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the shutdown remained largely peaceful, but violence erupted in Pasighat after it ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.
Several state police and central force personnel were injured during the unrest, officials said.
Additional forces sent to restore order
The CRPF’s Rapid Action Force is a specialised unit trained to handle riots and other public-order situations. Several CRPF units are already deployed in violence-affected areas, while Arunachal Pradesh has a permanent deployment of around two to three CRPF battalions.
Officials said CRPF personnel had been handling the protests since Friday and helped prevent the violence from escalating.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the law and should not lead to damage to property or disruption of public order.
Describing the incidents in Pasighat as regrettable, Khandu appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace.
The deployment comes amid opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, a major hydropower initiative that has prompted protests in the state. The latest unrest has led the Centre to reinforce security as authorities work to contain tensions and prevent further violence.