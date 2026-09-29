Assam Rifles patrol ambushed in Arunachal’s Changlang, 1 jawan killed, 4 injured

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant fire along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6.30am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle, when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is under way.

Preliminary reports indicated that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing 42-year-old Havildar Jankhokai Kuki and injuring four other personnel. The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, with details of their condition awaited.

Security forces intensified operations in the area following the attack and launched efforts to track down those responsible.

Preliminary information suggested that cadres of the NSCN (K-YA), the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, may have been involved.