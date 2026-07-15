Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp in Manipur amid anti-militant operation
Vehicles damaged and set ablaze after crowd attempts to disrupt security operation; no casualties reported
An Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati district came under attack resulting in damage to military vehicles and attempted arson. The defence forces blamed an apparent bid to disrupt an anti-militant operation launched on the basis of intelligence inputs.
The violence, it was officially claimed, erupted on Tuesday night after Assam Rifles personnel launched an area domination patrol and search operation in the Makuilongdi area, around 2 km west of the designated camp of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) at Oklong.
According to a defence spokesperson, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that armed cadres had been moving outside designated camps carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, allegedly in violation of the ceasefire ground rules. The Ceasefire Monitoring Group had also been informed about the reported violations.
As security personnel advanced towards Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, they were blocked by a large crowd, including women. Officials said the troops exercised restraint and assured local representatives that the operation was intended only to maintain security and that forces would not enter villages without the consent of the authorities.
However, tensions escalated later in the evening after reports emerged that a large crowd had gathered in Senapati town and was marching towards the Assam Rifles camp. Although the search columns had already withdrawn, the mob reached the camp around 9.30 p.m., pelting stones, damaging property and attempting to set parts of the premises on fire.
Security personnel, in coordination with the Manipur Police, used blank rounds and tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd, employing what officials described as the minimum force necessary to prevent further escalation.
The police and the Central Reserve Police Force were subsequently deployed to restore order.
During the violence, one Assam Rifles light vehicle was set ablaze, two trucks were overturned and extensively damaged, and a civilian vehicle was also reportedly torched.
Officials said the combined efforts of the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF brought the situation under control by around midnight. No injuries or casualties were reported among either civilians or security personnel.
The defence spokesperson said the situation in Senapati remained peaceful on Wednesday and that security agencies were engaging with civil society organisations and district authorities to maintain communal harmony.
Meanwhile, Manipur Police detained three suspects during separate search operations in TM Kasom, Litan and Sikibung areas in connection with the 6 July ambush in Ukhrul district that killed two Assam Rifles personnel.
The two soldiers killed in the attack were identified as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.
The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) has denied any involvement in the ambush, maintaining that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre and the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process.
With IANS inputs