Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp in Manipur amid anti-militant operation

An Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati district came under attack resulting in damage to military vehicles and attempted arson. The defence forces blamed an apparent bid to disrupt an anti-militant operation launched on the basis of intelligence inputs.

The violence, it was officially claimed, erupted on Tuesday night after Assam Rifles personnel launched an area domination patrol and search operation in the Makuilongdi area, around 2 km west of the designated camp of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) at Oklong.

According to a defence spokesperson, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that armed cadres had been moving outside designated camps carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, allegedly in violation of the ceasefire ground rules. The Ceasefire Monitoring Group had also been informed about the reported violations.

As security personnel advanced towards Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, they were blocked by a large crowd, including women. Officials said the troops exercised restraint and assured local representatives that the operation was intended only to maintain security and that forces would not enter villages without the consent of the authorities.

However, tensions escalated later in the evening after reports emerged that a large crowd had gathered in Senapati town and was marching towards the Assam Rifles camp. Although the search columns had already withdrawn, the mob reached the camp around 9.30 p.m., pelting stones, damaging property and attempting to set parts of the premises on fire.