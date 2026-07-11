Manipur: Security forces on manhunt after killing of 2 Assam Rifles personnel

Security forces have launched a large-scale search operation across residential areas, vulnerable routes and forested stretches in Manipur's Ukhrul district to track down those responsible for the ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel earlier this week.

In a statement on Saturday, 11 July, the Assam Rifles said the operation, launched on Friday, is being carried out jointly with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Manipur Police in the Nungshang area.

"The joint force is conducting intensive combing operations in residential areas, vulnerable routes and surrounding forests to trace the perpetrators, recover hidden caches and ensure the safety of local residents," the paramilitary force said.

Assam Rifles warrant officer Balwant Singh and havildar C.M. Singh were killed when suspected militants opened fire on a convoy in the Nungshong Khong area under Ukhrul police station limits on 6 July.

"Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, launched a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area of Ukhrul district, Manipur on 10 July 2026 following the tragic ambush of 06 July 2026 in which two Assam Rifles personnel made the supreme sacrifice," the force said in a post on X.