Manipur: Security forces on manhunt after killing of 2 Assam Rifles personnel
Joint operation in Ukhrul targets attackers behind killing of two personnel as NSCN-IM denies any role
Security forces have launched a large-scale search operation across residential areas, vulnerable routes and forested stretches in Manipur's Ukhrul district to track down those responsible for the ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel earlier this week.
In a statement on Saturday, 11 July, the Assam Rifles said the operation, launched on Friday, is being carried out jointly with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Manipur Police in the Nungshang area.
"The joint force is conducting intensive combing operations in residential areas, vulnerable routes and surrounding forests to trace the perpetrators, recover hidden caches and ensure the safety of local residents," the paramilitary force said.
Assam Rifles warrant officer Balwant Singh and havildar C.M. Singh were killed when suspected militants opened fire on a convoy in the Nungshong Khong area under Ukhrul police station limits on 6 July.
"Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, launched a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area of Ukhrul district, Manipur on 10 July 2026 following the tragic ambush of 06 July 2026 in which two Assam Rifles personnel made the supreme sacrifice," the force said in a post on X.
It added that the operation was continuing and reaffirmed the security forces' commitment to restoring peace, maintaining law and order, and bringing those responsible to justice.
Meanwhile, Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM denied any involvement in the attack. In a statement, the organisation said it had no connection with the ambush and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre and the ongoing peace process.
It also condemned actions that could undermine the dialogue and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly to preserve peace and stability.
Security forces have continued search operations and area domination exercises across Manipur's fringe and vulnerable areas since ethnic violence erupted in the state three years ago. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
With PTI inputs