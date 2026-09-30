Arunachal CM stresses responsible water management in Siang Valley amid protests over hydropower project

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday stressed the need for responsible water management and storage in the Siang Valley, amid continuing protests by sections of local communities against the preliminary feasibility process for the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Khandu, interacting with community-based organisations and officials from the Siang Valley, said the region faced the twin challenges of sudden high upstream river flows and water scarcity during dry months.

“The experiences of Sikkim and the wider Himalayan region remind us how quickly extreme water events can become major downstream disasters,” Khandu said in a post on X.

He said water security also meant ensuring availability during periods of scarcity, making storage and responsible water management important for building resilience.

“Storage means safety, and preparation means resilience,” he said.

The remarks came as opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues in Siang and Upper Siang districts. The project, with a proposed installed capacity of around 11,000 MW, is being discussed not only as a hydropower project but also in the context of water storage, flood moderation and long-term water management in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin.

Sections of local communities, however, have opposed the pre-feasibility report (PFR) process, citing concerns over the project's potential impact on land, forests, livelihoods, the environment and traditional ways of life. Protests against the PFR and survey activities have continued in the valley, with demonstrators demanding that the process be stopped.