Indian crew member of capsized oil tanker dead: Officials

An Indian crew member of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off the Oman coast has died, officials said on Thursday, 18 July.

Last night, the Indian Navy said eight Indians and a Sri Lankan national were rescued by Indian warship INS Teg while carrying out a rescue operation to trace the crew members of the cargo ship.

The vessel had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in Oman on 15 July and search and rescue efforts are underway, the officials said.

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the body of the Indian has been retrieved.