Indian diaspora protests across UK over crackdown on Delhi protesters, seeks Pradhan's resignation

"I have friends who are students, and I'm a recent graduate myself. This idea that if you're not a student you should stay out of it is a very stupid argument to me," she said.

She added that protesting in London gave her a sense of safety that many demonstrators in India did not have.

"I'm very safe here. I'm doing this in London, where I know I can reach back home safely, have a good night's sleep, and come back again if I want to. But my friends in India have put everything at risk to do this," she said.

According to Ishita, the overseas demonstrations were also intended to reassure protesters in India that they had support beyond the country's borders.

Another participant, a 23-year-old student from New Delhi who requested anonymity, said he had earlier participated in the anti-CAA-NRC protests before moving to the United Kingdom.

He said the current mobilisation was linked to wider struggles for justice in India, including the displacement of Adivasi communities due to river-linking projects, the acquisition of land from Dalit farmers for a Google data centre, and the demolition of Muslim homes.

He added that living abroad had not reduced his sense of responsibility towards developments in India.

Protesters gathered outside India House demanding Pradhan's resignation over the NEET controversy. They also expressed solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others on a hunger strike seeking justice and structural reforms in the education system.

The demonstration featured slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Pradhan Istifa Do", with participants calling on the Indian government to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the conduct of public examinations.

The organisers announced that another demonstration is scheduled to be held in Leeds on 26 July.