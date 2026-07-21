Protest rerun: Haryana Police seals Shambhu border point as farmers head to Delhi

The Shambhu border point once again emerged as a centre of confrontation on Tuesday as Haryana Police sealed the Punjab-Haryana crossing, setting up barricades and cement blocks to stop farmers heading towards Delhi for the “Kisan Mahapanchayat” against the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Hundreds of farmers from across Punjab gathered at the border point, carrying flags of their organisations and arriving in buses as part of a planned march to the national capital. The bridge over the Ghaggar river was fenced and a heavy security deployment was put in place to prevent their movement.

The gathering was organised under the banner of the “Desh Bachao Morcha”, with farmers scheduled to participate in a day-long mahapanchayat at Kisan Ghat in Delhi.