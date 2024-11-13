India's elephant population down by 20 per cent in 5 years: Report

Since February this year, hundreds of copies of the environment ministry’s elephant census report — 'Status of Elephants in India 2022-23' — have remained unreleased, with the government attributing the delay to pending census data from the Northeast.

It is reported that India's elephant population has declined by 20 per cent in the five years since 2017. The ministry claims the publication of the report has been postponed as data from the northeastern states is yet to arrive.

Of the 20 per cent, the Central Indian plateau and Eastern Ghats recorded a 41 per cent dip, with some states like southern West Bengal (84 per cent), Jharkhand (68 per cent), and Odisha (54 per cent) experiencing major declines.

The Western Ghats also saw a decline of 18 per cent, particularly in Kerala, where the population fell by 51 per cent. The Shivalik Hills and Gangetic plains recorded only a slight drop (2 per cent), while the Northeast’s data was not updated, but is expected to see a reduction when properly modelled.

The cause

The publication cited “mushrooming developmental projects”, uncontrolled expansion of infrastructure and industry, particularly unmitigated mining, linear infrastructure construction, and habitat fragmentation as key threats to elephants. Poaching, railway collisions, and electrocution are other significant risks. The population in the Western Ghats and Central India are becoming increasingly fragmented due to land-use changes thanks to plantations, fencing, and human encroachment.

Elephants in the Northeast are under threat from a mosaic of human habitation, plantations, mines, and oil refineries.