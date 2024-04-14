Indian embassy has raised matter of Haryana youths stuck in Russia to authorities: Surjewala

Days after he raised the issue of eight Haryana youths stuck in Russia, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday, 13 April said the Ministry of External Affairs has informed him that the Indian embassy in Moscow has raised the matter with authorities there.

Surjewala said he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 7 April, seeking his intervention to ensure the safe return of the eight youngsters stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said he received a reply from the ministry on 12 April which stated that the Indian embassy in Moscow has taken up the matter with the Russian authorities concerned.