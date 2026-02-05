Indian High Commission denies assault on Sri Lankan fishermen at sea
Says no Indian Navy or Coast Guard personnel involved; Colombo minister had flagged protest
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Thursday rejected allegations that Indian Coast Guard personnel attacked a group of Sri Lankan fishermen at sea, saying no such incident involving Indian forces had taken place.
In a statement issued here, the High Commission said it had taken note of media reports regarding an alleged assault on Sri Lankan fishermen on 29 January.
“On our side, we have ascertained and can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel,” the statement said.
Reiterating India’s long-stated position on fishermen-related issues, the mission said New Delhi has consistently maintained that a humanitarian approach should be adopted to address livelihood concerns of fishermen and that the use of force should not be resorted to under any circumstances.
The denial comes amid political and official reactions in Sri Lanka over the alleged incident. On 2 February, Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran said the government would formally record a protest with India over the matter, adding that the Indian High Commission had already been informed.
According to Sri Lankan officials and fishermen’s representatives, three trawlers carrying 12 fishermen had set out from the Wellamankaraya fishing harbour at Wennappuva, on the country’s north-western coast, on 29 January. They were later reported to have come under attack at sea, allegedly by Indian Coast Guard personnel.
Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Buddika Sampath had earlier said naval vessels were deployed to bring ashore injured fishermen. Four fishermen who were reportedly badly injured were brought back first, followed by six others in a separate naval craft, he said.
Tyronne Mendis, an official of a fishermen’s association, alleged that three trawlers were attacked and claimed that two of them were operating within Sri Lankan waters at the time of the incident. He also alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy was unable to prevent the purported attack by Indian forces.
Indian authorities, however, have categorically denied any involvement of Indian Coast Guard or Navy personnel in the incident. The High Commission’s statement did not comment on the location of the fishing boats but stressed India’s commitment to avoiding force and resolving fishermen-related issues through dialogue and humanitarian considerations.
Incidents involving fishermen from India and Sri Lanka frequently strain bilateral ties, particularly in the Palk Strait region, where disputes over fishing rights and alleged transgressions of maritime boundaries are common.
