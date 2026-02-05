Indian High Commission denies assault on Sri Lankan fishermen at sea

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Thursday rejected allegations that Indian Coast Guard personnel attacked a group of Sri Lankan fishermen at sea, saying no such incident involving Indian forces had taken place.

In a statement issued here, the High Commission said it had taken note of media reports regarding an alleged assault on Sri Lankan fishermen on 29 January.

“On our side, we have ascertained and can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel,” the statement said.

Reiterating India’s long-stated position on fishermen-related issues, the mission said New Delhi has consistently maintained that a humanitarian approach should be adopted to address livelihood concerns of fishermen and that the use of force should not be resorted to under any circumstances.

The denial comes amid political and official reactions in Sri Lanka over the alleged incident. On 2 February, Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran said the government would formally record a protest with India over the matter, adding that the Indian High Commission had already been informed.

According to Sri Lankan officials and fishermen’s representatives, three trawlers carrying 12 fishermen had set out from the Wellamankaraya fishing harbour at Wennappuva, on the country’s north-western coast, on 29 January. They were later reported to have come under attack at sea, allegedly by Indian Coast Guard personnel.