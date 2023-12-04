Indian Medical Association objects to NMC logo, says it must be religion-neutral

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country’s largest non-government organisation of evidence-based medicine doctors, on Sunday objected to the new National Medical Commission (NMC) logo depicting the Hindu deity Dhanwantary and urged the commission to adopt a religion-neutral emblem.

Earlier this week, the commission unveiled a new logo depicting Dhanwantary, the physician of the gods in Hindu mythology, with the word 'Bharat' added above the image, and has now come under criticism for doing so.

The doctors underscored that the new logo contradicted their fundamental values as doctors, while pointing out that it did not behoove the commission to endorse it. “The new NMC logo is in contradiction with our fundamental values as doctors. It is not in conformity with the oath and duty of doctors, which is not towards any particular religion. Such a logo is also inconsistent with the dignity and decorum of an institution such as the NMC,” the IMA said in a statement.