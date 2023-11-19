NMC stresses need for Aadhaar-based biometric attendance for medical college faculty

As part of efforts to weed out "ghost faculty" in medical colleges, the NMC has reiterated the importance of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) for faculty members before inspection.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has been repeatedly asking medical colleges to implement the AEBAS.

The Commission has come out with Medical Assessment and Rating Board guidelines aimed at standardising the application process to start new medical colleges or increase seats in existing institutions and dealing with ghost faculty among others.

The new rules will come into effect from the next academic year, the apex medical education regulatory body said.

"The daily AEBAS of the required staff (faculty, residents and supporting staff), preferably along with face-linked recognition shall be made available to the NMC as well as on the medical college website in the form of daily attendance dashboard," the guidelines said.

In a notice issued along with the guidelines, the NMC said that the Post Graduate Medical Education Board has decided to follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be implemented with immediate effect for purpose of evaluating examination process as a part of inspection for recognition/recognition against increased intake/renewal of recognition of course of a qualification.