Indian Navy unveils new design for admirals' epaulettes

"The new design is octagonal. It symbolises the eight directions, which reflects the all-round long-term vision of the Army. It has a sword which shows the Navy's objective of winning wars through dominance and overcoming every challenge. There is also a telescope which symbolises vision, foresight and keeping an eye on the weather in the changing world."

The 'Sailors Rank' of British rule has been reviewed due to which more than 65,000 sailors will now get a new rank.

Earlier, there was a Red Cross symbol on the Naval flag. This was the St. George's Cross, which was part of the British flag -- the Union Jack. St. George's Cross was a symbol of a Christian saint and warrior.

Earlier new changes in the uniform of Indian Army officers were approved. Under this approval, a uniform was implemented for all officers of the ranks of Brigadier and above Brigadier in the Army from August 1. Till date, different military officers wear different uniforms reflecting their respective regiments.

As of now, officers of the Parachute Regiment wear maroon coloured berets, while officers of infantry, Armoured Corps, combat support arms and services wear green, black and blue berets. This new change ended the practice of the Army wearing different uniforms and equipment denoting different regiments and services and weapons.