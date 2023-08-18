Indian-origin candidate qualifies to contest Singapore presidential election

Indian-origin former minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and two others have been issued the certificates of eligibility for Singapore's presidential election slated to take place on September 1, the Elections Department said in a statement on Friday.

At the close of applications for a Certificate of Eligibility on Thursday, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) received a total of six applications.

Out of these, the PEC qualified 66-year-old Tharman, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former National Trades Union Congress Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.