Indian-origin man arrested in US for alleged USD 45 million investment fraud

A 50-year-old Indian-origin tech entrepreneur has been arrested in the US for an alleged investment scheme that defrauded more than 10,000 victims of over USD 45 million and netted him several luxury cars and real estate.

Neil Chandran, of Las Vegas in Nevada, was arrested on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the Department of Justice said.

According to the indictment, Chandran owned a group of technology companies that he used in a scheme to defraud investors by falsely promising extremely high returns on the premise that one or more of his companies, operated under the banner of ViRSE, was about to be acquired by a consortium of wealthy buyers.

Chandran's companies which included Free Vi Lab, Studio Vi Inc., ViDelivery Inc, ViMarket Inc, and Skalex USA Inc, among others developed virtual-world technologies, including their own cryptocurrency, for use in the companies' own metaverse.