Indian-origin woman shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Canada

A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Toronto, Canadian police said, adding that a 37-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The shooting took place on Friday morning at the intersection of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, the Toronto Police Service said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at around 7.23 a.m. found the woman, identified as Navneet Kaur, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the accused, Sharnjeet Singh, of Brampton, was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police and charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.