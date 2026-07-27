Indian-origin woman shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Canada
Police charge 37-year-old Indian-origin man with first-degree murder; investigators say there are no outstanding suspects
A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Toronto, Canadian police said, adding that a 37-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with her murder.
The shooting took place on Friday morning at the intersection of Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard, the Toronto Police Service said.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting at around 7.23 a.m. found the woman, identified as Navneet Kaur, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the accused, Sharnjeet Singh, of Brampton, was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police and charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.
According to investigators, the victim and the suspect had a brief interaction before Singh allegedly shot her and fled the scene before officers arrived. He was later traced and taken into custody.
The Toronto Police Service said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that there are no outstanding suspects. The force's homicide unit is leading the investigation.
According to CBC News, a witness told police that Kaur was walking along Humberwood Boulevard when a man approached her, briefly spoke to her and then shot her once before fleeing on foot. The witness immediately contacted emergency services after seeing the woman collapse.The incident comes days after another Indian-origin woman was killed in Edmonton, Alberta, in what police described as an intimate partner homicide.
Last week, Ritish Kumar, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly strangling his 23-year-old partner, Damanpreet Kaur, earlier this month, according to Canadian police.