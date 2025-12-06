Railways adds 116 coaches to 37 trains after IndiGo flight disruptions

In a swift response to the surge of travellers stranded by widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has launched an ambitious expansion of its services, adding 116 extra coaches across 37 premium trains on 114 enhanced trips, ensuring smoother journeys across the length and breadth of the country.

According to a statement from the railway ministry, the Southern Railway has spearheaded the augmentations, bolstering 18 high-demand trains with extra chair car and sleeper class coaches. “These reinforcements, effective from 6 December 2025 onward, substantially expand passenger capacity in the southern corridors, ensuring travellers experience comfort even amid peak demand,” the ministry noted.

In the north, the Northern Railway follows suit, adding 3AC and chair car coaches to eight of its busiest trains, enhancing availability on heavily travelled corridors connecting the capital with neighbouring regions. Meanwhile, the Western Railway has strengthened four key services by introducing additional 3AC and 2AC coaches, easing the flow of passengers from western states toward Delhi.