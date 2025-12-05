IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights as operational reboot, CEO finally speaks up to explain
The chaos has left thousands of passengers stranded, with reports of delays exceeding 12 hours, protests at airports, and complaints of misplaced baggage
India’s largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, 5 December 2025, in what CEO Pieter Elbers described as a “system reboot” aimed at stabilising operations after days of widespread disruptions.
The cancellations, affecting more than half of the airline’s daily schedule, left thousands of passengers stranded, with some experiencing delays of over 12 hours and protests erupting at several airports. Complaints about misplaced baggage also added to the growing frustration.
Amid all the criticism, IndiGo put out a video statement where Elbers apologised to passengers, saying, “Regrettably, earlier measures in recent days have proven insufficient. We decided today to reboot all systems and schedules, which led to the highest number of cancellations so far, but this step is essential for progressive improvements starting tomorrow.”
Elbers added that the airline expects fewer than 1,000 cancellations on Saturday and anticipates operations returning to normal between 10 and 15 December.
The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been instituted to examine the disruptions.
To monitor the situation, a 24×7 control room has been set up to coordinate corrective action, provide real-time updates, and resolve issues as they arise.
Passengers affected by cancellations are to receive full refunds automatically, without needing to submit requests, while those facing prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines. Special priority assistance and lounge access are being provided to senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, and refreshments and essential services are being made available to all affected.
Operational challenges have been partly attributed to pilot-rostering issues. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo exemptions from night-duty limits for pilots and eased flight duty norms, allowing the substitution of leaves with weekly rest periods. These measures aim to reduce capital and scheduling pressures on the airline and accelerate the return to normal operations.
Elbers emphasised that the support from the DGCA has been crucial in managing the crisis. He added that while the disruptions have been unprecedented, the system reboot is necessary to ensure smoother operations in the coming days and to restore passenger confidence.
The airline’s on-time performance had plummeted to just 8.5% on Thursday, underscoring the severity of the operational challenges. With the Ministry and the DGCA stepping in alongside IndiGo’s internal measures, authorities hope that flight schedules will stabilise quickly and that the airline can resume regular service without further large-scale cancellations.
With agency inputs
Published: 05 Dec 2025, 7:37 PM