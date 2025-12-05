IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights as operational reboot, CEO finally speaks up to explain

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, 5 December 2025, in what CEO Pieter Elbers described as a “system reboot” aimed at stabilising operations after days of widespread disruptions.

The cancellations, affecting more than half of the airline’s daily schedule, left thousands of passengers stranded, with some experiencing delays of over 12 hours and protests erupting at several airports. Complaints about misplaced baggage also added to the growing frustration.

Amid all the criticism, IndiGo put out a video statement where Elbers apologised to passengers, saying, “Regrettably, earlier measures in recent days have proven insufficient. We decided today to reboot all systems and schedules, which led to the highest number of cancellations so far, but this step is essential for progressive improvements starting tomorrow.”

Elbers added that the airline expects fewer than 1,000 cancellations on Saturday and anticipates operations returning to normal between 10 and 15 December.

The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been instituted to examine the disruptions.

To monitor the situation, a 24×7 control room has been set up to coordinate corrective action, provide real-time updates, and resolve issues as they arise.