Railways demolish illegal shops in major eviction drive in Kolkata

The Indian Railways carried out a major eviction drive at Park Circus railway station in Kolkata late on Saturday, demolishing several alleged illegal shops built on railway land after occupants failed to comply with eviction notices issued earlier this month.

The operation, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours, was conducted under heavy security, with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to maintain law and order.

According to railway officials, notices had been served to shop owners and vendors operating on railway land in the Sealdah South Section of the Eastern Railway, directing them to vacate the premises. However, after the occupants failed to comply, authorities launched the demolition drive using bulldozers.

Before the operation began, officials made repeated announcements over loudspeakers asking traders to remove their belongings and vacate the area. After waiting for a reasonable period, demolition teams moved in and razed the structures.