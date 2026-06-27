Kolkata warehouse collapse death toll rises to 16 as rescue enters 4th day

The death toll in the Kolkata warehouse collapse rose to 16 on Saturday after an injured worker died in hospital, as rescue operations entered the fourth day with teams continuing to search the debris for any remaining survivors, officials said.

Rescue personnel from multiple agencies are using cameras placed beneath the rubble to detect signs of life, while mobile phone tower data is being analysed to locate individuals whose phones remain active under the collapsed structure.

"Our first priority is to complete the search and rescue operation. Teams are carefully checking every part of the collapsed structure. Massive debris clearance will start only after we are fully satisfied that no one is trapped inside," an official said.

He said large-scale debris removal would begin only after rescuers were certain that no survivors or bodies remained beneath the rubble.