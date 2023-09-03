Indian railways takes a major leap in passenger safety with a 54 percent increase in investment

The loading of fertiliser in the same period is 24.13 MT over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45 per cent," the statement said.

"In the same period, cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48 per cent," it added.

According to the ministry, the loading of container services in the same period was 34.31 MT compared to the 32.6 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 5.22 per cent.

So far as petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) are concerned, the loading was 20.59 MT compared to the 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 3.41 per cent.

"The loading of coal during the same period is 311.53 MT over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said, adding, "In addition to above, automobile transportation by rail has shown a growth of 26 per cent, whereas earnings from automobile have shown a jump of 24.5 per cent." It said in the month of August, the railways loaded 126.95 MT against the 119.33 MT achieved in August 2022, recording a growth of 6.38 per cent