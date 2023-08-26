Mamata condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu train mishap, asks Railways to be more vigilant

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and asked the Railways to be more vigilant regarding safety.

At least 10 people were "reported dead" in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station early on Saturday, the Southern Railway said, adding a gas cylinder "illegally" taken in led to the blaze.

The 'private party coach' with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.