Indian regulator sends notices to Ola, Uber for unfair trade practices

"The amount of cancellation charge is not displayed prominently on the platform before booking the ride. Undue cancellation charges are borne by users when they are forced to cancel the ride due to unwillingness of the driver to accept the ride or come at the pick-up location," said the watchdog.



The primary issues raised in the notice are deficiency in service which includes lack of proper response from customer support, driver refusing to take payment by online mode and insisting for cash only, higher amount charged despite going on the same route previously at a lesser charge, unprofessional driver behaviour and driver refusing to switch on AC when the consumer is promised AC ride on the app.



The CCPA also raised inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism in absence of both customer care number and details of grievance officer as required to be mentioned on the ride-hailing platforms.



There is also acelack of any information on the algorithm or method used by the company to charge different fares for the same route from two individuals".



"It may be mentioned that a significant number of complaints have been lodged by consumers across the country on multiple issues which affect their rides booked through both the ride hailing platforms," the ministry said.