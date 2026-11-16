Indian student enrolment in US universities falls 6.5 pc in 2025-26
Graduate enrolments recorded the sharpest decline, falling 34 pc, amid tighter immigration policies under the Trump administration
The number of Indian students enrolled in US universities declined by 6.5 per cent in 2025-26 compared with the previous academic year, amid tighter immigration policies under the Donald Trump administration, according to a report released on Monday.
The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange recorded 339,435 Indian students in US universities in 2025-26, down from 363,019 in 2024-25.
Despite the decline, India remained the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, accounting for 29.6% of total international enrolments.
The fall was driven primarily by a sharp decline in graduate enrolments, which dropped 34% to 116,609. Undergraduate enrolments fell by 1% to 39,711.
However, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows international students to gain practical work experience related to their studies, rose 27% to 182,201.
China retained its position as the second-largest source of international students in the US, with enrolments declining 4% to 254,458.
Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students from more than 200 countries in 2025-26, a 3% decline from the previous academic year. International students accounted for around 6% of the total higher education population in the country.
Trump administration tightens immigration rules
The decline comes amid a series of immigration policy changes proposed or introduced by the Trump administration, including measures affecting international students and their post-study work opportunities.
Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed requiring educational institutions to pay a fee of USD 70,000 for every student participating in the OPT programme. The proposed rule is expected to face legal challenges.
The DHS has also pursued measures to terminate the legal status of thousands of international students, while several students have faced detention and deportation proceedings.
In another move, the administration finalised a rule during the summer that would prevent international students from staying in the US for more than four years without federal government approval. A judge has temporarily blocked the measure.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the changes were intended to address loopholes allegedly exploited by international students to extend their stay in the country.
Despite the decline in enrolments, international students remained a significant contributor to the US economy. Their contribution was estimated at nearly USD 56 billion in 2025, according to the report.