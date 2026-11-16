Indian student enrolment in US universities falls 6.5 pc in 2025-26

The number of Indian students enrolled in US universities declined by 6.5 per cent in 2025-26 compared with the previous academic year, amid tighter immigration policies under the Donald Trump administration, according to a report released on Monday.

The Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange recorded 339,435 Indian students in US universities in 2025-26, down from 363,019 in 2024-25.

Despite the decline, India remained the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, accounting for 29.6% of total international enrolments.

The fall was driven primarily by a sharp decline in graduate enrolments, which dropped 34% to 116,609. Undergraduate enrolments fell by 1% to 39,711.

However, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows international students to gain practical work experience related to their studies, rose 27% to 182,201.

China retained its position as the second-largest source of international students in the US, with enrolments declining 4% to 254,458.

Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students from more than 200 countries in 2025-26, a 3% decline from the previous academic year. International students accounted for around 6% of the total higher education population in the country.