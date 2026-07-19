New US visa rule caps F-1 students' stay at four years, affecting over 3 lakh Indians

More than three lakh Indian students studying in the United States on F-1 visas could be affected by a new immigration rule that replaces the long-standing "duration of status" (D/S) system with a fixed period of authorised stay of up to four years.

The rule, announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will take effect in mid-September. It requires foreign students, exchange visitors and certain media representatives to transition automatically to the new system, under which they must seek an extension of stay from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) if they need more time to complete their academic programmes.

Under the existing D/S framework, international students on F-1 visas could remain in the US for as long as they maintained their student status. Universities could extend a student's programme duration without requiring fresh immigration approval.

The new rule instead admits students for a fixed period matching the length of their academic programme, subject to a maximum initial stay of four years. Students enrolled in longer courses, such as doctoral, medical or research-intensive programmes, will have to apply to USCIS for an extension if they are unable to complete their studies within that period.

The DHS has also reduced the post-graduation grace period from 60 days to 30 days for students preparing to leave the US or change their immigration status.

Experts flag uncertainty

Immigration experts said the policy introduces additional administrative requirements and uncertainty for international students.

Sukanya Raman, US immigration adviser at Immigration Desk, said the change fundamentally alters how students maintain lawful status in the US.

"Instead of remaining in F-1 visa status for as long as they comply with their academic programme, students now face fixed admission deadlines and must file for an extension of stay to complete longer degrees," she said.

She added that students pursuing PhDs, medical degrees or research-intensive programmes would face additional planning requirements, filing costs and the risk of status disruptions if extension requests are delayed.

As of January 2025, around three lakh Indian students were studying in the US, the majority enrolled in postgraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programmes. According to the US State Department, 90,129 Indian nationals received F-category student visas in 2024.