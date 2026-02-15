Indian student found dead six days after going missing in California
A Karnataka native, Sreenivasaiah was pursuing a master’s in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley
A pall of grief has descended across continents following the tragic death of 22-year-old Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, whose body was recovered in California six days after he was reported missing.
A native of Karnataka, Sreenivasaiah was pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley — an institution renowned for nurturing some of the world’s brightest minds. He was last seen on 9 February, roughly a kilometre from the campus, setting off an anxious and expansive search that stretched across Lake Anza and the wooded slopes of the Berkeley Hills.
The consulate general of India, San Francisco confirmed that local authorities had recovered his body, expressing profound sorrow at the loss. In a statement, the consulate conveyed its heartfelt condolences to his family and assured that every possible step would be taken to assist with formalities and the swift repatriation of his mortal remains to India. Consular officials remain in close contact with the grieving family, offering guidance and support through an ordeal no parent should have to endure.
During the search, a backpack containing his passport and laptop was discovered near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, not far from the university campus — a haunting clue that intensified both hope and dread. Community members rallied online, including through Reddit forums, determined to aid in locating the missing student whose promise had touched so many.
An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Sreenivasaiah had earlier studied at Sri Vani Education Centre in Bengaluru, charting an academic path marked by distinction and ambition. Standing six feet one inch tall, with short black hair and warm brown eyes, he was remembered not merely for his intellect but for the lightness of spirit he brought into every room.
Brilliant beyond his years, he was listed as one of six inventors on a patent for a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof”, a testament to his innovative mind and boundless curiosity. Friends and colleagues recall him as quick-witted, humble, fiercely loyal — a young man whose laughter and insight linger vividly in memory.
The recovery of his body brings a sorrowful close to days of uncertainty, replacing fragile hope with irrevocable loss. Yet in the tributes that pour in and the solidarity shown across borders, there endures a quiet affirmation: that his life, though heartbreakingly brief, left an indelible mark on all who knew him.
