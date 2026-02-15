Indian student found dead six days after going missing in California

A pall of grief has descended across continents following the tragic death of 22-year-old Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, whose body was recovered in California six days after he was reported missing.

A native of Karnataka, Sreenivasaiah was pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley — an institution renowned for nurturing some of the world’s brightest minds. He was last seen on 9 February, roughly a kilometre from the campus, setting off an anxious and expansive search that stretched across Lake Anza and the wooded slopes of the Berkeley Hills.

The consulate general of India, San Francisco confirmed that local authorities had recovered his body, expressing profound sorrow at the loss. In a statement, the consulate conveyed its heartfelt condolences to his family and assured that every possible step would be taken to assist with formalities and the swift repatriation of his mortal remains to India. Consular officials remain in close contact with the grieving family, offering guidance and support through an ordeal no parent should have to endure.