Maharashtra: 19 govt school students hospitalised after iron tablet overdose

Nineteen students from a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district were hospitalised after allegedly consuming an excessive number of anti-anaemia tablets without supervision, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bhamdeli village of Bhadravati tehsil, prompting authorities to order a probe into the circumstances that led to the lapse.

Under a routine health programme, students are administered iron tablets every Monday to combat anaemia. However, officials said some students at the ZP school reportedly consumed additional tablets on Tuesday in the absence of teachers.