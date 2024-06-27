Indian Youth Congress protest over NEET exam irregularities, Agniveer

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday, 27 June, held a demonstration in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar over the alleged rigging of the NEET-UG exam and against the Agniveer scheme.

Several IYC workers gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the protest, raising slogans and carrying placards.

The NEET-UG examination was held on 5 May across 4,750 centres, and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected to be declared on 14 June but were announced on 4 June, saying the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.