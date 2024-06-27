Amid 'NEET' chants and AAP boycott, President for 'measures beyond politics'

Amid chants of 'NEET!' and calls for an AAP boycott, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, 27 June.

She did mention the ongoing 'paper leak' cases, announcing that a high-level investigation has been launched to address the allegations.

President Murmu also spoke of the necessity of rising above partisan politics to reach a resolution to the concerns around the NEET and NET examinations, conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) and highlighted the government's implementation of strict laws against unfair examination practices.

"If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations, it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," said President Murmu.

"My government is working towards rectifying the functioning of the agency responsible for conducting the examination (the NTA), along with improving the processes involved in the conduction of the exam... There is a need for measures beyond politics," she added.

President Murmu also addressed the government's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the North-East, noting that many other longstanding conflicts have been resolved and numerous agreements reached over the past decade (which covers both of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two prior terms).

Concerns regarding the NEET exam were raised after an unprecedented 67 students, including six from a single coaching centre, achieved a perfect score of 720 in the highly competitive test.