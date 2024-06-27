NEET case: CBI team interrogates Jharkhand school principal

A CBI team on Wednesday, 27 June visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and quizzed its principal in connection with the alleged irregularities in medical entrance test NEET, an official said.

The CBI team interrogated the principal of Oasis School Dr Ehsanul Haque, who was the district coordinator of the NEET-UG exam in Hazaribag, for several hours and took him to a Charhi-based guest house in Hazaribag where he and a few other persons were reportedly quizzed till late evening, sources said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hazaribag Sadar, Kumar Shivashish said that they came to know about the investigation from other sources but they have not been officially communicated in this regard.

Sources said that a 12-member CBI team reached Hazaribag on Tuesday, 25 June evening. An eight-member team visited the school on Wednesday, 26 June and some of the team members also visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district, as the manager of the bank was reportedly the custodian of the question papers.

The bank had reportedly received the question papers sent by a courier service operator in an e-rickshaw, the sources said.