NEET row: ZP school teacher remanded in police custody till 2 July

A court in Latur city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, 25 June remanded a Zilla Parishad school teacher in the custody of police till 2 July in connection with the alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities.

Police produced Sanjay Jadhav, who was detained for questioning the previous day, in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Of the four accused in the case, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has so far arrested Zilla Parishad school headmaster Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan and detained Jadhav after it emerged that at least four persons operated a racket to help NEET students willing to pay money to crack the exam.

Pathan was on Monday remanded in police custody till 2 July.

All four accused were booked in the recently notified Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.