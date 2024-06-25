Patna Civil Court asks NEET paper leak accused to seek bail from CBI court

“The hearing for the bail of 13 accused and the anticipatory bail plea of the main accused Sanjeev Mukhiya will be held in the special CBI court on 15 July. We will submit the case transfer order letter in the CBI Court today,” Singh said on Tuesday.

The NEET examination was held on 5 May and Patna Police exposed this case on the same day.

It arrested 13 accused including six people linked to the education mafia, four candidates and three parents.

An FIR (Number 358/24) in this regard was also registered at the Shastri Nagar Police Station in Patna.

The case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar on 15 May and the EOU had arrested six more accused from Deoghar in Jharkhand on Sunday.

After the recommendation of the Union education minister, the case was transferred to the CBI on Sunday.