Indian Youth Congress starts poster campaign against rising inflation, fuel prices

"Ever since the elections are over, the people's bad days have started. The government intoxicated by power is only engaged in doing good to itself and its friends. They do not see the miseries of the people nor are they concerned with their problems." he added.



The government should understand that repeatedly blaming others for its failure will not work. People's trust and confidence in the Modi government has completely eroded.



The IYC said that the real reason behind inflation and the rising fuel prices is known to every citizen of the country.