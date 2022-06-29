India's 1st indigenously developed mRNA vax against Covid gets DCGI approval

It is a two dose vaccine to be administered intramuscularly at 28 days apart. The vaccine will be sold under the brand name GEMCOVAC-19.



GEMCOVAC-19 is the very first mRNA vaccine developed in India and only third mRNA vaccine to be approved for Covid-19 in the world.



"These vaccines are highly efficacious because of their inherent capacity of being translated into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms", said the vaccine manufacturer.