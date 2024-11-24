India’s ban on antibiotics in animal food products to help curb AMR: Report

The decision by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban the use of some antibiotics in animal food products will help curb the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a new report.

In October, the FSSAI banned the use of some antibiotics used in the production of meat, meat products, milk, milk products, poultry, eggs, and aquaculture.

The ban on usage of antibiotics will enhance the quality of livestock farming in India.

This regulatory decision is a crucial move to safeguard public health and curb the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which renders certain bacterial infections increasingly difficult to treat with standard medications among consumers, said GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

“Being one of the major producers and exporters of milk, eggs, fish, and poultry meat, India needs to regulate the use of antibiotics during livestock farming and production in order to sustain itself in the global market,” said Susmitha Bynagari, consumer analyst at GlobalData.