India’s major banks remain unprepared to confront climate risks: Report

A report by Climate Risk Horizons on Wednesday said that India’s major banks remain unprepared to confront climate risks.

The report titled ‘Still Unprepared’ builds on a 2022 assessment and finds that despite the accelerating impacts of climate change, there remain significant gaps in the preparedness of the Indian banking sector to measure, manage and mitigate climate risks.

The analysis finds little progress towards climate-preparedness among India’s 34 largest banks that have a combined market cap of Rs 29.5 trillion.

“In 2022, extreme weather events battered India on 314 out of 365 days. These floods, heat waves and other extremes are exacting a financial toll, and the science tells us that with carbon emissions continuing to rise, things will get worse before they get better.