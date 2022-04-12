India's March retail inflation at 17-month high of near 7%

The trend assumes significance as retail inflation rate remained well above the target range of the Reserve Bank of India, which has a CPI target range of 2 to 6 per cent.



As per the NSO data, the rate of rise in the Consumer Food Price Index, which measures the changes in retail prices of food products, increased by 7.68 per cent last month from 5.85 per cent in February 2022 and 4.87 per cent in March 2021.



In terms of CPI inflation rate, pulses and products' prices jumped by 2.57 per cent in March 2022 YoY. Besides, meat and fish prices rose by 9.63 per cent, eggs were dearer by 2.44 per cent, and oils and fats prices rose 18.79 per cent.



Similarly, the overall price of food and beverages category was up 7.47 per cent.